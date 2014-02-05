By Pawel Bernat
WARSAW Feb 5 Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk
said on Wednesday his government would approve new
investor-friendly laws within two weeks aimed at cutting red
tape and regulatory hurdles that have dented the country's push
to develop shale gas resources.
Poland launched a major push into shale three years ago when
Tusk announced the country would seek to produce unconventional
gas on a commercial scale in 2014 in an effort to wean the
nation off Russian supplies.
But a 2012 report that cut Poland's estimated reserves by
about 90 percent, the lack of a legal framework and some poor
initial drilling results prompted Marathon Oil, Talisman
Energy and Exxon Mobil to quit the country.
Tusk said the government should approve a new, more
business-friendly draft of a shale gas law in two weeks and
would not pursue the creation of a state-owned operator.
An earlier version of the draft saw a state operator called
NOKE having a stake in each licence and able to control the
investments - a proposal shale companies criticised as too
far-reaching.
"Today we understand that in order to count money from shale
gas, we must first of all begin to extract it," Tusk said at a
news conference along with recently appointed Environment
Minister Maciej Grabowski.
"We need to cut down on bureaucracy concerning shale gas
exploration. To encourage exploration we have to prepare a less
rigorous bill."
After winning government approval, the draft law must still
pass through parliament - a process that could take a few
months.
The unpredictable legal landscape and slow-moving process to
implement a new shale law had made investors nervous and
threatened Poland's dreams of moving toward energy independence.
The former Soviet bloc nation gets the bulk of its gas from
Russia.
In response, Tusk late last year appointed a new environment
minister and chief geologist - moves that drilling companies say
have started to thaw what they felt was a chilly business
environment.
The shale industry received a further boost last month when
San Leon Energy announced a successful shale test in
Poland.
The chief executive of another exploration company, 3Legs
Resources, said last week that three new test wells to
be drilled this year should shed light on Poland's potential to
develop its shale gas resources.
Environment Minister Grabowski predicted 30 new shale wells
would be drilled this year, bringing the total to around 85 and
said commercial production could be possible sometime in 2014.
"This year, I think at least 30 wells for shale gas will
be made," Grabowski said. "To date there were 55. This year
will be a turning point for shale gas".