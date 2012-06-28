WARSAW, June 28 Polish gas monopoly PGNiG
, copper miner KGHM and three
state-controlled utilities will sign an agreement next week to
cooperate on shale gas exploration efforts, Treasury Minister
Mikolaj Budzanowski said on Thursday.
PGNiG, which holds 15 licences to explore for shale in
Poland, is in talks with KGHM and the country's largest
utilities - PGE, Tauron and Enea.
"The agreement should be finalised next week," Budzanowski,
who oversees state assets, told broadcaster TVN CNBC.
The government has urged companies to invest in shale gas
exploration as it seeks to reduce its dependence on coal, which
is more polluting, and on gas imports from Russia.
Poland had high hopes for domestic shale gas after a 2011
study by the U.S. Energy Information Association estimated its
reserves at 5.3 trillion cubic metres, enough to cover domestic
demand for around three centuries.
In its own study published this year, Poland pegged its
recoverable shale gas reserves at a much lower 346 billion to
768 billion cubic metres, although that level was still enough
to encourage investment.
The country's shale future suffered another blow earlier this
month when U.S. oil major ExxonMobil announced it would
pull out of exploration projects in Poland.
(Reporting by Pawel Bernat, Writing by Maciej Onoszko; Editing
by Michael Kahn and Keiron Henderson)