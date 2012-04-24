WARSAW, April 24 Poland needs to be clear on its
shale gas potential by 2019 to let its gas monopoly PGNiG
decide on future supplies from Russia's giant Gazprom
beyond the current deal expiring 2022, PGNiG head was
quoted on Tuesday as saying.
Poland, the largest economy in the eastern wing of the
European Union, is eager to develop shale industry on its soil
as it is struggling to modernise its coal-intensive economy and
curb its reliance on Russian gas supplies.
"It's very important that by 2019, that is three years
before the Gazprom contract expires, we know how much shale we
are able to produce domestically from conventional sources and,
first and foremost, shale gas," tabloid Super Express daily
quoted Grazyna Piotrowska-Oliwa as saying.
"Then we will have to make a decision on what next with
imported gas," the newly-elected chief executive told a Super
Express debate on Apr.13, according to the paper.
Poland has granted more than 100 exploration licences to its
state-controlled companies as well as global majors such as
Chevron or Exxon Mobil as it estimates its shale
reserves at 346 to 768 bcm.
The EU's largest ex-communist member consumes 14 bcm of gas
annually with imports at nearly 10 bcm, most of it from Russia.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by James Jukwey)