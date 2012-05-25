* New tax proposal to go to parliament in June
* Aim not to raise revenue like earlier mining tax
* Poles seek to clear up legal landscape
By Maciej Onoszko
SOPOT, Poland, May 25 Poland's planned oil and
gas tax is aimed at encouraging companies to develop the
country's vast shale reserves by providing a stable legal
framework rather than raising revenue for state coffers, a top
government official said on Friday.
The Polish government has granted more than 100 shale gas
exploration licences to help develop reserves that - while less
than originally thought - are still enough to meet domestic
demand for decades.
Oil majors such as Exxon Mobil and Chevron
along with several smaller exploration companies have put down
stakes in the European Union Nation country. But uncertainty
over a murky legal environment has halted investment.
"The fiscal aspect of the tax is not most important," deputy
Finance Minister Maciej Grabowski told reporters on the
sidelines of shale gas conference in the coastal town of Sopot.
"The most important thing is to provide investors with
stable conditions for operations."
Both coal-reliant Poland and the European Union are keen to
find ways to diversify imports away from Russia, which provides
around a half of Poland's gas consumption and some 25 percent of
EU deliveries.
Earlier this year, Poland estimated its recoverable shale
reserves stood at between 346 billion to 768 billion cubic
metres, far less than the U.S. Energy Information Association's
previous estimate of 5.3 trillion but still enough to encourage
investment.
During a panel discussion, Grabowski said the proposed tax,
which is expected to be presented to parliament in June, would
be flexible and take into account risks related to drilling
costs.
He also denied the proposed regulation would resemble a new
mining tax introduced at the end of March that dug deep into the
pockets of state-controlled copper and silver miner KGHM
.
"This (shale) business is on a completely different stage
than the copper or silver extraction business," Grabowski said.
"Exploration costs required to launch that business have
already been borne. We are in a much different situation here
and a completely different system will be proposed."
Poland is aiming to launch shale gas production around the
end of 2014, with local gas monopoly PGNiG and refiner
PKN Orlen expected to play a leading role in
developing the sector.
The shale gas tax is part of a broader law covering
hydrocarbon extraction that Poland's environment ministry is
preparing along with the finance ministry.