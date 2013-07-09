WARSAW, July 9 Energy major Chevron is
not planning any more work on a shale gas exploration well at
its Frampol concession in south-eastern Poland, but is still
working on other wells and is committed to Polish exploration,
its country manager said on Tuesday.
"We got enough information on one particular well, at
Frampol, and we are not planning additional work there, but on
some of the other wells we have, we are planning more work,"
John P. Claussen told Reuters in an interview.
Asked about draft amendments to Poland's hydrocarbon law
which the environment ministry has submitted to the cabinet for
approval, Claussen said the firm wanted the opportunity to
continue dialogue with the government on the draft.