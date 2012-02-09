LESNIOWICE, Poland Feb 9 When Wieslaw
Radzieciak took office as the mayor of Lesniowice in the
gently-rolling farmland of southeastern Poland 26 years ago, the
Soviet garrisons that dotted the county were a stark reminder of
which superpower was in control.
The signs of Russian occupation have vanished but over the
past year a new superpower has moved in, its presence spelled
out on the distinctive logos plastered on the trucks used by
U.S.-based oil services company Halliburton.
It's all part of Poland's ambitious goal to exploit Europe's
biggest estimated deposits of shale gas. Beginning in 2014,
Warsaw wants to tap an estimated 5.3 trillion cubic metres of
recoverable reserves of gas - enough, according to the U.S.
Energy Information Administration, to supply Poland with more
than 300 years of its domestic energy needs.
But the shale gas push is about more than energy. Poland
wants to break its reliance on Russian energy and reduce
Moscow's power over Europe. That is one reason why Warsaw has
welcomed U.S. oil majors such as Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Conoco
and Marathon, even though it risks igniting tensions with
Russia.
"If this thing comes true, if the American technologies
deployed here at some point are really able to produce this gas,
then this means a winning situation for the whole of Europe
really," Radzieciak said in an interview in his small office
filled with sports trophies, banners from local teams and a
large map of Poland on the wall. "It would create more
competitiveness on the gas market, which is now dominated by
Russia, and one side would not be able to force anything
unilaterally anymore."
Western European capitals are just as eager as Poland to
diminish Russian influence over supplies. Russia currently
supplies 25 percent of deliveries to the European Union. Daniel
Yergin, a Pulitzer-prize winning author and energy historian who
included a chapter on shale gas in his latest book "The Quest",
sums up Warsaw's thinking: "They're motivated to develop it
economically and they're motivated to develop it politically."
But Russian officials, publically at least, dismiss the
challenge, arguing it will prove Russian gas is cheap.
"Oh, we're so thrilled that they are starting to produce
shale gas!" Sergei Komlev, head of contract structuring at
Russia's state-controlled Gazprom told Reuters last week. "Look,
we do not believe in this myth of shale gas, that it is cheap
gas. It is not true."
FRACKING? NO PROBLEM
There is one good practical reason Poland has turned to U.S.
companies to unlock its huge shale fields: American firms
dominate shale gas technology.
The breakthrough came in 2003 when independent U.S.
drillers, led by Devon Energy Corp, combined drilling at
once-impossible angles, known as horizontal drilling, with
hydraulic fracturing, or "fracking" - an older technology in
which shale rock is cracked open by chemical-laced water blasted
underground along with sand to prop the cracks open.
The United States produced 4.87 trillion cubic feet from
shale gas in 2010, up from virtually nothing in 2000 according
to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The agency
estimates shale gas will account for about 46 percent of U.S.
natural gas production in 2035 -- an encouraging sign for Poland
and other eastern European nations exploring unconventional gas.
But the torrid pace of shale development has also sparked a
public backlash in the United States and elsewhere over fears
that fracking pollutes groundwater and may cause earthquakes.
Similar worries have led to a ban in France and Bulgaria and
suspension in Britain. Fracking is also the subject of public
debate in Germany.
A European Union study commissioned study found in January
that EU law was enough for now to regulate shale gas
exploration, although changes might be needed once Europe enters
the development phase.
In Poland, so far, energy security concerns have trumped
environmental worries. In comparison with countries such as
Britain or Germany, the green movement is less powerful in
coal-reliant eastern Europe. A late 2011 poll found that 73
percent of Poles backed developing shale while only four percent
opposed exploiting the unconventional gas.
A short drive outside Lesniowice, workers at a
Chevron-operated well-head keep a massive drill running 24 hours
a day in search of the natural gas trapped in rock deposits.
"I have no worries at this stage, the technology seems 100
percent safe," said mayor Radzieciak, who estimated that
potential revenues from shale could mean a more than 10-fold
increase of his office's current annual budget of 10 million
zlotys ($3.15 million). "People here are more opposed to wind
farms than this."
THE FEARS IN MOSCOW
A Poland awash in gas could mean dwindling revenues and
further loss of influence in a region Moscow once controlled
with an iron fist. Are Russian officials too dismissive of the
threat?
Moscow, some diplomats and oil analysts say, believes that
Poland's weak infrastructure, among other problems, will slow
the country's ability to exploit its gas.
"They are aware of the dangers," one Western diplomat said.
"But they really don't believe shale will happen in Europe."
That could be why Gazprom felt confident enough to cut
supply to Europe during the recent cold snap.
Others say Russia is only too aware of the shifting dynamic.
Poland's investment in shale gas since 2009 has already shifted
the terms of trade, according to Robert Hormats, the U.S.
under-secretary of state for economic, energy and agricultural
affairs. One obvious change: Russia and Poland renegotiated
Poland's gas contract last year at terms very favorable to
Warsaw.
Amy Myers Jaffe, an energy policy expert at the Baker
Institute at Houston's Rice University, sees rival gas sources
as a factor behind Russia's April deal with Exxon in which
state-run Rosneft brought in the U.S. giant to accelerate its
development of deepwater Arctic oil and gas.
Other analysts say Poland and other rivals were not a factor
in that deal.
A Baker Institute report showed that Russia's market share
of European gas fell from about a quarter to a fifth in the
decade to 2010, partly due to increased use of natural gas
diverted from the over-supplied U.S. market.
"Especially in gas, countries like Russia that were slow to
the mark are losing market share and are going to lose more
market share," she said. "There's a finite market which is going
to go to shale, because I can do that quickly, and it doesn't
require a $10 billion (LNG) installation where I have to put all
that money at risk."
Poland currently relies on coal for most of its energy
needs; natural gas, most of it Russian, accounts for about 13
percent of its supply. That gives Poland more leverage over
Russia than is sometimes apparent.
"The last thing they (Moscow) want is anything that upsets
their monopoly on gas," said William Perry, a former U.S.
secretary of defense after a trip to Moscow to discuss nuclear
proliferation. "I think it's fair to say that they are very
concerned about it."
The Russian Energy ministry declined to comment.
POLAND'S BUMPY ROADS AHEAD
Much needs to be done in Poland if it is to wean itself off
Russian supplies. Any boom will require thousands of skilled
workers to build and operate wells and construct the roads and
pipelines required to transport gas westward.
"For Poland to move forward the key thing is going to be
the scale-up," said John Claussen, Chevron's country manager for
Poland.
One incentive for outside investors is the fact that gas
prices in Europe are more than two times higher than in the
United States. And with long-term contracts in Europe and Asia
tied to oil prices, shale gas remains attractive despite worries
about a weak economy that could cap future demand.
Poland's government has so far granted more than
100 exploration licenses, and hopes the eight currently active
wells prove that extracting gas is viable-though the first two
have so far been disappointing.
Malgorzata Maria Klawiter, an official from near Gdansk in
northern Poland, remains optimistic. Gdansk has distributed 89
concessions covering about 85 percent of the region. In total,
licenses cover 58,565 square kilometres, or some 18 percent of
Poland's land.
Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Beata Stelmach said the next
step is to enact legislation needed to attract investors and
give them assurances they will see returns for exploration that
can cost hundreds of millions of dollars.
"If we move to production level, then Poland's international
position can change from a gas importer, to producer, or maybe
eventually even exporter," Stelmach said. "This changes not only
the domestic situation by improving energy security, but also
strengthens the competitiveness of our country.
"Our Gazprom contract runs until 2022 and let's until then
move within the framework of this contract. But, at the same
time, we have to keep our fingers crossed to develop the shale
gas project."
John Buggenhagen, the Warsaw-based exploration
director for San Leon energy, said that while other former
Soviet-bloc nations such as the Czech Republic, Hungary and
Ukraine are exploring similar developments, it is Poland that
offers the most promise.
"Look at the history of Poland," Buggenhagen told a
recent shale gas conference in Warsaw. "We are only 23 years
from the fall of communism and we are in an energy rush with a
country that has been reliant on coal and on supplies from the
east."
At Chevron's site outside Lesniowice, head of drilling Tim
Nowak and his crew are doing all they can to make that happen.
The site is a hive of activity with trucks owned by Halliburton
parked in the lot, and drill parts and pipe casings strewn
across the ground. The low rumble of the drill drones on in the
background.
Nowak acknowledges the challenges of creating an industry
from the ground up. But as he guides a tour around the first of
Chevron's five exploratory wells in Poland, he remains positive.
"Right now Poland is an exciting place to be," he said.