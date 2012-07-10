WARSAW, July 10 Poland would control around 40 percent of every local shale gas concession and levy a tax of up to 40 percent on the explored gas, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quoted details of the government's draft shale gas bill.

Poland is still to officially present the legal framework for the development of its potentially lucrative shale gas resources, after it called off the presentation planned for last month.

"The question of the state's participation in concessions is taken into account, but the bill is being fine-tuned and it's too early for any further details," Magda Sikorska, spokeswoman for the law's author - the Environment Ministry, told Reuters in response to the newspaper report.

The ministry had earlier said the bill would cover issues related to exploration and extraction of oil and gas from both conventional and unconventional sources, including taxation, licensing and environmental issues.

It will also assume the creation of a state operator responsible for supervising oil and gas exploration, as well as a special hydrocarbon fund that will invest part of hydrocarbon tax revenues in education, research and development.

The draft bill will later undergo consultations with other ministries, social partners and the industry.