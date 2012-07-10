WARSAW, July 10 Poland would control around 40
percent of every local shale gas concession and levy a tax of up
to 40 percent on the explored gas, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna
quoted details of the government's draft shale gas bill.
Poland is still to officially present the legal framework
for the development of its potentially lucrative shale gas
resources, after it called off the presentation planned for last
month.
"The question of the state's participation in concessions is
taken into account, but the bill is being fine-tuned and it's
too early for any further details," Magda Sikorska, spokeswoman
for the law's author - the Environment Ministry, told Reuters in
response to the newspaper report.
The ministry had earlier said the bill would cover issues
related to exploration and extraction of oil and gas from both
conventional and unconventional sources, including taxation,
licensing and environmental issues.
It will also assume the creation of a state operator
responsible for supervising oil and gas exploration, as well as
a special hydrocarbon fund that will invest part of hydrocarbon
tax revenues in education, research and development.
The draft bill will later undergo consultations with other
ministries, social partners and the industry.
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; editing by James Jukwey)