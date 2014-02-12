WARSAW Feb 12 Polish lender ING Bank Slaski plans to pay out about 60 percent of its 2013 consolidated net profit as dividend after reporting better than expected 2013 results, the bank said on Wednesday.

The Dutch ING unit returned to dividends after it refrained from making a payout last year at the local regulator's request.

Strict regulation by the watchdog has helped Poland's banking sector, 70-percent owned by foreign players, to avoid the worst of the bad-debt problems still dogging many of their European counterparts.

Poland's fifth-largest bank closed 2013 with net profit up 16 percent year on year at 961.5 million zlotys ($315 million), beating analyst forecasts of 911 million.

In the fourth quarter alone the lender booked a profit of 250.5 million zlotys. The figure was up by a third year on year - the highest percentage gain among Polish lenders that have reported earnings so far. ($1 = 3.0521 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by David Goodman)