PRAGUE, June 20 Poland sees a planned gas
interconnector with Slovakia as a priority as it seeks to ensure
security of energy supplies, while it also considers building
links to Denmark and Baltic nations, an economy ministry
official said.
Poland wants new gas links and projects such as a new
liquefied natural gas terminal in the Baltic port of
Swinoujscie, which is scheduled to start operating in 2014, to
reduce its reliance on imports from Russia.
"Today our priority is to build the Polish-Slovak
connection," Malgorzata Szymanska, director of the oil and gas
department in the economy ministry, told an energy conference on
Thursday.
"We are still considering a gas connection with Denmark and
the Baltic countries."
The Polish-Slovak link would have capacity of up to 5
billion cubic metres (bcm) per year and is to be completed in
2017. It will be built by Poland's Gaz-System and Slovakia's
Eustream.
The link would eventually be part of a bigger proposed
pipeline system extending from the north of Poland to Croatia,
which would bring in supplies from Poland's new LNG terminal on
the Baltic and from another planned LNG terminal on Croatia's
northern Adriatic island of Krk.
Gaz-System, the state-owned grid operator, said it had
completed a feasibility study and would soon announce the next
steps on building the link.
