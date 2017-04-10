By Marcin Goettig and Pawel Sobczak
WARSAW, April 10 The plane that crashed and
killed Poland's president and 95 others in 2010 probably
disintegrated in mid-air when explosives were detonated on
board, a Polish government commission said on Monday.
"Much indicates that on Apr. 10, 2010, an explosion took
place on board of the government Tupolev plane," said the
commentary accompanying video material presented by the
commission on Monday. here
"As a result of the conducted experiments, we can say that
the most likely cause of the explosion was a thermobaric charge
initiating a strong shockwave."
The new commission presented its preliminary findings on the
seventh anniversary of the catastrophe in western Russia that
killed President Lech Kaczynski and his wife, top army brass and
several lawmakers.
It repeated allegations, first made in Warsaw a week ago,
that Russian air traffic controllers had deliberately set the
plane on the wrong descent path. Polish prosecutors said then
they would press charges against two controllers, while Moscow
rejected the allegations.
An earlier commission created by the previous centrist
government blamed mistakes by the Polish pilots and Russian air
traffic controllers for the crash. A Russian report put the
blame squarely on the Poles.
The current government of the right-wing Law and Justice
party last month accused European Council President Donald Tusk
of working with Russia's Vladimir Putin to harm Polish interests
following the plane crash. Tusk was Polish prime minister at the
time.
The new investigatory commission created by Defence Minister
Antoni Macierewicz said on Monday that a blast most likely tore
the plane into pieces, killing all 96 people seconds before it
hit the ground.
FRAGMENTS
The crash took place as pilots attempted to land a
Soviet-made TU-154 at a rarely used airport near Smolensk to
take part in commemorations of thousands of Polish officers
executed there by Soviet secret police in 1940.
The commission report said that as well as large pieces of
wreckage, there was a multitude of smaller fragments, a fact
that could be explained by an explosion.
Russia has so far refused to return the wreckage of the jet
to Poland, a member of NATO and the European Union, citing its
own continuing investigation.
The commission also said that at least four victims of the
crash had significant burns on their bodies, although they were
found away from flames on the crash site.
One of the plane doors penetrated the ground to a depth of
one metre, suggesting it had been travelling 10 times faster
than the plane's speed, it said.
The commission said it had ordered a reconstruction of part
of the TU-154 plane and blown it up with a thermobaric charge,
adding that the damage resembled that done in the Russian crash.
Polish prosecutors last year ordered the coffins of crash
victims to be reopened to check for traces of explosives. This
process will continue until next year, prosecutors said earlier
this month.
The commission's findings are likely to worsen relations
with Moscow - already strained over the conflict in Ukraine -
and increase domestic political tensions in Poland.
