WARSAW The Polish government's jet which crashed in 2010 in western Russia, killing the president along with a large number of high-ranking officials had "disintegrated" mid-air, Polish defence minister said on Thursday.

Speaking at a ceremony to announce a relaunch of an official investigation into the crash, Antoni Macierewicz appeared to contradict the previous inquiry's findings that pilot error had led to the tragedy.

"(The state investigation committee) has ... had the full record of events with respect to the activity of the plane's instruments, from the start to the plane's disintegration mid-air, more or less 15-18 metres above the ground," Macierewicz said.

(Reporting by Wiktor Szary and Anna Koper)