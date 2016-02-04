(Adds detail, Russian reaction)
By Wiktor Szary
WARSAW Feb 4 Poland's new government relaunched
an inquiry on Thursday into the death of President Lech
Kaczynski in a plane crash in Russia in 2010, a move likely to
strain Warsaw's relations with its former overlord, already
fragile over the Ukraine crisis.
An inquiry by the previous government returned a verdict of
pilot error but the winner of Poland's October election, the Law
and Justice (PiS) party led by Kaczynski's twin brother
Jaroslaw, says an onboard explosion could have caused the crash.
Speaking at a ceremony to announce the decision, Defence
Minister Antoni Macierewicz also hinted at an explosion as a
possible cause, saying the plane had "disintegrated" metres
above the ground before crashing.
"There is no doubt that these circumstances are not only a
sufficient reason, but one that makes it compulsory to reexamine
this tragedy," Macierewicz said.
Though the PiS has never accused Russia of orchestrating the
president's death it has said the Kremlin benefited from the
crash, which also killed the central bank chief, top army brass
and several lawmakers, triggering a period of political turmoil.
PiS officials have also accused Moscow of prolonging its own
investigation and withholding evidence, including the black box
flight recorders and wreckage from the plane.
Russia has kept the wreckage for nearly six years and says
it cannot returned until its own criminal probe is concluded.
Commenting on Poland's decision to relaunch the probe,
Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: "I
hope that this is not linked to politics. This hope is a faint
one, but it still exists."
Separately, the Polish prosecutors said on Thursday Russia
had refused to help them bring charges against two Russian air
traffic controllers involved in guiding the presidential
aircraft.
Poland has been one of the most outspoken critics of Russian
policy towards a pro-Russian separatist rebellion in eastern
Ukraine, joining Western allies in accusing Moscow of supplying
help to the insurrection - something the Kremlin denies.
REOPENING WOUNDS
The crash took place near Smolensk, western Russia, close to
the place where Stalinist secret police forces shot some of the
22,000 Polish officers and intellectuals they executed in 1940.
For decades, Moscow blamed Nazi Germany for the mass executions.
The massacre is an enduring symbol for Poland of its
suffering at Soviet hands, and president Lech Kaczynski had been
flying in to commemorate it.
While the crash initially united Poles in grief, it has
since given rise to bitter domestic political divisions.
The late president's twin brother has repeatedly accused
then prime minister Donald Tusk, now head of the European
Council, of being indirectly responsible for the crash through
negligence.
The previous state probe produced no evidence of that. But
earlier this year, a Polish court refused to dismiss outright a
case against Tusk's former chief of staff and two of his aides,
brought to court by some of the victims' relatives.
(Additional reporting by Anna Koper in Warsaw, Denis Dyomkin
and Lidia Kelly in Moscow; Editing by Jon Boyle and Dominic
Evans)