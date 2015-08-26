Aug 26 The wreckage of a World War II Soviet
plane and the remains of two crew members, believed to have been
shot down by German forces in 1945, have been retrieved from a
riverbed in central Poland, local media reported.
The plane was pulled out from the mud of the Bzura river,
some 70 kms (43.5 miles) west of Warsaw, after draught caused
the water level to fall to a record low.
Polish media said the remains of two crew members were also
found. The plane has been taken to a museum in the nearby town
of Wyszogrod, where it will be examined.
"It was a Soviet plane. All inscriptions on it were written
in Cyrillic script," museum director Zdzislaw Leszczynski told
Polish television. "The pilots were dressed in furry shoes and
sheepskin coat suggesting (the plane was shot down in) January
1945."
Footage of the excavation on Sunday showed explorers using a
metal detector and examining the wreckage's depth with metal
pins in the muddy riverbed as local residents looked on.
"People knew (about the plane)," one resident said. "The
wreckage has even been examined by touch several times. However,
it hasn't been excavated due to the water level, which is
usually two metres higher at least."
(Writing by Reuters Television and Marie-Louise Gumuchian in
London, editing by Larry King)