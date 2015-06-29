BIELSKO-BIALA, Poland, June 29 Poland plans to trim its stakes at state-controlled bank PKO BP, insurer PZU and power producer PGE by end-October to provide financing for the state investment vehicle Polskie Inwestycje, the treasury minister said.

"The treasury would like to sell shares in PZU, PKO and PGE by the end of the government's term to provide financing for investment projects which are part of Polskie Inwestycje," Czerwinski told Reuters on Monday.

"The decisions will be taken by us in such a way to avoid turbulence on the stock market for minority shareholders of these companies," he said.

Poland will hold parliamentary elections in October. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig)