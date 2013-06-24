EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
(Releads with resumption of indices)
WARSAW, June 24 The Warsaw bourse restarted publication of the values of its indexes and resumed trade on index-linked instruments after suspending them earlier on Monday due to a technical problem, it said.
The exchange will release the value of the indexes from the start of the session to 12.00 pm (1000 GMT) at a later time, it said in a statement.
The indexes include the blue-chip WIG20 and the broad WIG index (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Anthony Barker)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.