WARSAW, April 28 Poland's treasury ministry is likely to kick off a series of asset disposals with the sale of a stake in insurer PZU due to the company's attractive price, fund managers said.

Poland has said it may sell stakes in three listed companies -- PZU, Poland's biggest bank PKO BP and the country's largest utility PGE -- to help fund state investments.

The treasury wants its flagship infrastructure fund PIR to accelerate investments and together with state-run lender BGK to help finance projects worth up to 10 billion zlotys ($2.7 billion) in 2015.

"Now that the (stock) market has rebounded I would expect the transactions to kick off, especially after such a long dry spell," a fund manager said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Warsaw's broad stock index WIG has climbed this year to its highest since 2007.

Eight out of 10 fund managers polled by Reuters said the treasury might sell a stake in PZU by mid 2015, calling it the most "sellable" asset due to its dividend yield and financial condition.

"It is in its best shape now. The situation on the bond market is very good, but it is expected to deteriorate, which may be another argument for the treasury to sell PZU now," one said.

The treasury owns 35.2 percent in PZU, whose value has dipped by 0.5 percent this year. The stake is valued at 14.5 billion zlotys.

Two fund managers predicted PGE would be the treasury's first choice, arguing the ministry may want to take a high dividend from PZU before cutting its stake. Also, shares in PGE have outperformed PZU both this and last year.

Poland owns 58.4 percent in PGE valued at 22.5 billion zlotys after it sold 3.5 percent of the company at 20.25 zlotys per share almost a year ago.

But PGE is supposed to play a key role in Poland's plans to merge its four power producers, which may dissuade the treasury from decreasing its stake now.

PKO BP, in which Poland has a 31.4 percent stake, is seen as the least likely asset to be sold.

The bank has suffered from the surge in the Swiss franc, and is also likely to refrain from paying dividend due to the regulator's recommendations.

The treasury declined to comment.

($1 = 3.6635 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, Anna Koper, and Adrian Krajewski; Additional reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Editing by Mark Potter)