WARSAW, July 8 Poland's ruling party Civic Platform (PO) proposed on Wednesday a bill that will allow holders of Swiss franc denominated mortgages to convert them into zlotys at current rate, with lenders forced to pay half of the conversion cost, a document seen by Reuters showed.

Holders of Swiss franc denominated mortgages will be allowed to convert them into the local currency, but they will need to carry half of the currency conversion cost as their loans were originally taken in zlotys. Banks will cover the remaining half of the conversion cost.

The proposal concerns 20 percent of the Swiss franc denominated loans, worth an estimated 27 billion zlotys ($7.05 billion), the document said. The bill quotes lenders' calculations saying that the operation will cost banks 9 billion zlotys. ($1 = 3.8271 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Wiktor Szary)