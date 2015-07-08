* Low interest rates drew Poles to Swiss franc loans

* Surge in currency's value has hurt borrowers

* Before election, parties propose ways to help borrowers,

* Bank shares fall (Updates with opposition plan to oppose proposal)

By Marcin Goclowski and Pawel Sobczak

WARSAW, July 8 Poland's ruling party said on Wednesday it wants to make banks compensate people who took out Swiss franc mortgages, at a cost of about $2.35 billion over five years, a proposal that pushed bank share prices close to a two-year low.

But the opposition Law and Justice party, whose nominee is soon to be sworn in as president, said the proposal would not help borrowers enough, raising the prospect that the final legislation could be more burdensome for banks.

Shares in the local units of Commerzbank, Santander and Unicredit fell by as much as 2.8 percent after the ruling Civic Platform (PO) announced the draft legislation, seeking to show it is standing up for hard-pressed borrowers before a parliamentary election in October.

"The banks have become the biggest victim of the election campaign so far," said Kamil Stolarski, bank sector analyst at the local branch of Portuguese lender Grupo Novo Banco.

More than half a million Poles took out mortgages denominated in Swiss francs to benefit from lower interest rates, but since the global financial crisis the franc's value has soared and borrowers are struggling to meet repayments.

Under the ruling party proposal, borrowers would have the option of converting franc mortgages into Polish zlotys at the current market rate.

Banks would calculate the difference between the value of the debt now, and the amount the borrower would have had to pay if they had taken the loan out in zlotys. Half of the difference will be deducted from the mortgage, at the bank's expense.

OPPOSITION COUNTER-PROPOSAL

It is not certain the proposal will become law. If it gets through parliament, President-elect Andrzej Duda could use his veto to block it in concert with his Law and Justice allies.

Law and Justice, ahead in opinion polls, has said it wants Swiss franc mortgages to be converted at a historical rate, a scheme financial sector insiders say would cost banks more than 40 billion zlotys ($10 billion).

Henryk Kowalczyk, a Law and Justice lawmaker who sits on parliament's finance committee, told Reuters his party would submit a counter-proposal later this year.

"We want a systematic solution that covers all borrowers. This government has not succeeded in resolving this problem," Kowalczyk said.

The ruling party's proposal would be limited to people living in relatively modest properties so would affect only 20 percent of the stock of franc-denominated loans, worth an estimated 27 billion zlotys.

The governing party draft cited lenders' calculations that the operation would cost banks 9 billion zlotys. But the cost would be spread over time, since it would be possible to convert the mortgages into zlotys until the middle of 2020.

The potential costs of the scheme may knock 11.7 percent off banks' profits in the next five years, assuming that profits otherwise stay flat, according to a report by ING.

The zloty was almost unchanged against the Swiss franc on the day, after initially losing ground after the ruling party proposal was unveiled.

Shares in lenders holding large portfolios of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages lost up to 5.8 percent on the announcement.

However, Polish financial regulator KNF said the proposal would not upset banks' balance sheets, a risk that lenders had previously warned about. ($1 = 3.8380 zlotys) (Additional reporting by Wiktor Szary, Marcin Goettig and Jakub Iglewski; Editing by Christian Lowe and Ruth Pitchford)