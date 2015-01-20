WARSAW Jan 20 Poland's financial market regulator said on Tuesday acquisitions of Polish banks were still possible but it would expect potential investors to secure funding for the target banks' loans denominated in Swiss franc.

"Taking over Polish banks is very much possible, but we will require that a potential investor secures financing of the Swiss franc loans," the head of the regulator KNF Andrzej Jakubiak said.

(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Alison Williams)