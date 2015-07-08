UPDATE 2-UniCredit's Q1 net profit tops forecasts as turnaround gathers pace
* Q1 net income rises 41 pct in adjusted terms on higher revenues
WARSAW July 8 Polish opposition party Law and Justice will oppose a ruling party proposal for helping holders of Swiss franc mortgages, and will submit its own plan in the autumn, a senior Law and Justice lawmaker said.
"This government has not succeeded in solving this problem," Henryk Kowalczyk, who sits on parliament's finance committee, told Reuters. "We will not agree to the legislation in this form, and will submit our own amendments. We will present our own draft in the autumn." (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)
* Q1 net income rises 41 pct in adjusted terms on higher revenues
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hang Seng Bank Limited's (HSB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed China Construction Bank (Asia) Corporation Limited's (CCB Asia) Long-Term IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The ratings have been affirmed as part of Fitch's periodic peer review