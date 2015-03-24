(Refiles to added dropped word in paragraph 6)

By Marcin Goclowski

WARSAW, March 24 Poland's financial regulator said it would recommend that lenders with large foreign-exchange mortgage portfolios hold off from paying dividends on their 2014 earnings and set aside extra capital to offset risks from the loans.

Share in banks with large loan portfolios denominated in Swiss francs fell immediately after the announcement. Poland's biggest bank PKO BP lost 1.6 percent and Getin Noble Bank fell 5.9 percent.

The 550,000 Poles with mortgages denominated in Swiss francs have faced much more expensive repayments since the Swiss central bank removed a cap on the franc this year, sending its value surging against the Polish zloty.

Andrzej Jakubiak, head of the regulator KNF, proposed in February that borrowers be allowed to convert their mortgages into zlotys at an historical exchange rate, although clients would have to pay banks some compensation.

Banks believe that would be too costly, setting the stage for a tug-of-war between lenders and the powerful regulator.

"This decision on dividends is a part of KNF's push to force banks to allow clients to convert Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys, to which banks already had said no," said one bank executive, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

A KNF spokesman denied the regulator is using the dividend issue to force banks to accept Jakubiak's conversion proposal.

"This is a way to secure with capital the additional risk which appeared in the sector and which originates from FX mortgages for households that are unhedged," the spokesman said.

CURRENCY RISK

In a statement, KNF did not identify which banks would be sent dividend recommendations, saying only it affected lenders which are "significantly involved" in foreign currency lending.

"Those banks will in April 2014 receive individual recommendations on not paying dividends," it said.

The regulator also said it would introduce guidelines by the end of this year on providing additional capital to offset the risks from Swiss franc loans.

Polish lenders with large portfolios of Swiss franc mortgages include Getin Noble Bank, PKO BP, BPH, BZ WBK, mBank, Millennium and Raiffeisen's Polish unit.

PKO BP said in a statement send to Reuters its board will take into account the regulator's recommendation when, in the second quarter, it proposes dividend payouts.

Representatives of other banks with large Swiss franc loan books were either unavailable or declined to comment.

KNF has no statutory power to force banks not to pay a dividend, but can influence them, using powers to veto board appointments, or strip owners of voting rights. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Additional reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary and Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe and David Evans)