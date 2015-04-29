WARSAW, April 29 Shareholders of Polish lender
mBank voted on Wednesday not to pay a dividend, but the
undivided part of its 2014 net profit may be used to increase a
dividend paid next year, its chief executive said ahead of the
vote.
The Polish regulator had recommended that lenders with
significant foreign currency mortgage portfolios, such as the
unit of Germany's Commerzbank, hold off from paying
dividends on 2014 earnings and set aside extra capital to offset
risks from the loans.
Later this year, the regulator will impose additional
capital measures on particular lenders, and only then will they
be able to figure out whether they can pay a dividend, and if so
how much money they can distribute among their shareholders.
Some lawyers say that even if those additional capital
measures were to leave room for a dividend, it would not be
possible for banks to pay it out this year, as only shareholders
can decide on dividend payments at regular annual meetings.
"A part of the undivided profit may still be allocated to be
split among the shareholders," mBank's chief executive Cezary
Stypulkowski said before the vote took place.
"It'd be better if it was possible to decide on this during
today's vote, but if not we will decide on it next year," he
added.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk;
Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Hugh Lawson)