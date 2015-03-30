(Adds background)

WARSAW, March 30 Shareholders of Polish lender mBank, a unit of Germany's Commerzbank, voted on Monday to postpone a decision on its 2014 dividend after the state regulator recommended putting the payments on hold.

Chief Executive Cezary Stypulkowski told mBank's annual general meeting that financial watchdog KNF had sent a letter recommending dividends be withheld pending the setting of additional capital requirements to take account of the bank's exposure to Swiss franc mortgages.

Stypulkowski said the regulator's recommendation does not automatically mean that mBank will have to change its dividend plans. The annual meeting, which had been due to decide on dividend payments, was adjourned until April 29.

KNF had said previously that it would recommend that lenders with significant foreign currency mortgage portfolios hold off from paying dividends on 2014 earnings and set aside extra capital to offset risks from the loans, without giving further details.

Other banks with large portfolios of Swiss franc mortgages include Getin Noble Bank, PKO BP, BPH , BZ WBK, Millennium and Raiffeisen's Polish unit.

About 550,000 Poles hold mortgages denominated in Swiss francs, mainly taken out before the financial crisis when the Polish zloty was relatively strong against the franc. However, borrowers have been hit by a surge in the franc's value since Switzerland scrapped the currency's cap against the euro in January.