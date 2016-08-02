WARSAW Aug 2 Polish president's proposed solution to the issue of Swiss franc mortgages will force banks to return excessive currency conversion fees, with regulatory changes encouraging a gradual redenomination of the loans, officials said on Tuesday.

More than half a million Poles took out Swiss franc loans to benefit from low interest rates in Switzerland, but now face much bigger repayments because the Swiss currency has doubled in value against the zloty over the last few years.

Central bank's head Adam Glapinski said he asked the president's office to give up on a previously-proposed forced conversion of the loans, as it could threaten the stability of the financial system.

"A conversion should however take place within a reasonable time frame, and it will happen," Glapinski told a news conference. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goettig)