WARSAW Oct 26 Poland's financial regulator KNF has raised the capital target it sets for Raiffeisen Polbank to a level already met by the lender, suggesting no immediate need to tap shareholders for fresh funds to cover possible losses on its Swiss franc loans.

KNF recommended that the Polish unit of Austria's Raiffeisen should hold an additional cushion equal to 2.08 percent of its total capital, translating to a Tier 1 target of 11.8 percent after January 2016.

That is higher than the 10.25 percent target as of Jan. 2016 set for the Polish banking sector as a whole but below the 13.2 percent that Raiffeisen Polbank's Tier 1 ratio stood at at the end of last year.

Tier 1 capital is the core measure of a bank's financial strength from a regulator's point of view.

KNF gave no reason for setting Raiffeisen Polbank's target higher than for the sector as a whole, but analysts said it was because of its exposure to foreign currency loans.

The bank has one of the biggest percentage exposures to Swiss franc mortgages in the sector, at 36 percent of its total portfolio.

Analysts had feared the bank might not be able to meet the new capital targets.

"Generally speaking, the regulator KNF imposed higher requirements on banks that have a Swiss franc-denominated credits portfolio, because the risk there is higher," said Michal Sobolewski, an analyst with DM BOS brokerage.

"Additional capital measures are reasonable. The majority of the banks meet the hiked requirements, there will be no need for a share issue," he added.

About 550,000 Poles hold mortgages denominated in Swiss francs, mostly taken out before the financial crisis when the zloty was stronger against the franc.

Some Polish borrowers have struggled to keep up their repayments after a surge in the franc when Switzerland scrapped its policy of capping the currency against the euro in January.

