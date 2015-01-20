WARSAW Jan 20 Poland's Finance Ministry is not looking to intervene on the currency market to prop up the zloty after the Swiss franc's last week surge, finance minister Mateusz Szczurek said on Tuesday.

"(The Finance Ministry) didn't consider foreign exchange interventions, and it isn't considering them," Szczurek told reporters. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)