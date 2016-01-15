WARSAW Jan 15 The Polish president's draft bill
on the conversion to zlotys of expensive Swiss franc-denominated
home loans will present a "fair mechanism" whereby more than
500,000 Polish borrowers will benefit while lenders will not be
hit as much as the market feared, newspaper Rzeczpospolita said
on Friday.
Swiss franc-denominated mortgages, worth some 144 billion
zlotys ($36 billion), were popular in Poland several years ago
as their holders benefited from low Swiss rates. But the franc
has almost doubled in value since, pushing up the value of the
debt.
In his winning 2015 election campaign Polish President
Andrzej Duda promised to convert Swiss loans at the exchange
rate which prevailed when they were taken out, a move that could
cost Polish banks 35 billion zlotys ($8.7 billion) - twice the
sector's combined net profits in 2014.
But Duda is expected later on Friday to present a modified
bill which will be less harsh for lenders.
A news conference on the matter is due to be held at the
presidential palace at 1030 GMT.
($1 = 4.0320 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Greg Mahlich)