WARSAW Jan 15 The Polish president's draft bill on the conversion to zlotys of expensive Swiss franc-denominated home loans will present a "fair mechanism" whereby more than 500,000 Polish borrowers will benefit while lenders will not be hit as much as the market feared, newspaper Rzeczpospolita said on Friday.

Swiss franc-denominated mortgages, worth some 144 billion zlotys ($36 billion), were popular in Poland several years ago as their holders benefited from low Swiss rates. But the franc has almost doubled in value since, pushing up the value of the debt.

In his winning 2015 election campaign Polish President Andrzej Duda promised to convert Swiss loans at the exchange rate which prevailed when they were taken out, a move that could cost Polish banks 35 billion zlotys ($8.7 billion) - twice the sector's combined net profits in 2014.

But Duda is expected later on Friday to present a modified bill which will be less harsh for lenders.

A news conference on the matter is due to be held at the presidential palace at 1030 GMT. ($1 = 4.0320 zlotys)