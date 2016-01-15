WARSAW Jan 15 Polish president handed over to
Swiss franc-denominated mortgages holders a draft bill that
paves the way to convert some of their credits into zlotys at
potentially below-market rate, but the draft does not show any
calculation of the cost, the representative of the lobby said on
Friday.
"The draft bill includes a complicated algorithm which shows
how to calculate the fair (franc) rate," Maciej Pawlicki told
reporters.
"The rate (which results from the algorithm) means that
neither zloty nor foreign currency borrowers are privileged
against each others," he said.
Pawlicki also pointed out that the bill does not include the
cost of the operation for banks. This cost is to be calculated
by the financial sector regulator KNF.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Marcin Goclowski;
Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)