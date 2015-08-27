WARSAW Aug 27 A large-scale conversion of
Polish Swiss franc-denominated mortgages into zlotys based on
the current bill could cause a very serious depreciation of the
zloty, central bank non-voting board member Andrzej
Raczko said on Thursday.
"If the conversion took place on a mass scale then this
would lead to a very serious depreciation of the zloty exchange
rate, which will cause ... the cost for banks to be much
higher," Raczko told a Senate committee referring to previous
cost estimates of the conversion of about 22 billion zlotys
($5.86 billion).
"We could imagine that the central bank would intervene, but
its capabilities are limited, so if it was to be on a large
scale then we may have negative macroeconomic consequences."
($1 = 3.7515 zlotys)
(Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)