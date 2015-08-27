(Adds PSL stance, details)
By Jakub Iglewski and Pawel Sobczak
WARSAW Aug 27 Poland's economy could suffer and
its currency weaken if a large number of Poles convert Swiss
franc mortgages into zlotys under the terms of a bill now before
parliament, officials said on Thursday.
As it stands, the bill could impose losses of more than $5
billion on banks, destabilising them and financial services in
general, the deputy head of supervision said.
"Potential passing of this bill will to a serious extent
destabilise the Polish financial market, not only banks but also
the capital market, investment funds and pension funds,"
Wojciech Kwasniak said.
A European Union member since 2004, Poland has enjoyed
robust economic growth over the past two decades. Foreign
investment has flowed in, attracted by the country's relatively
inexpensive workforce and predictable policies.
"If the conversion took place on a mass scale, then this
would lead to a very serious depreciation of the zloty exchange
rate, which will cause ... the cost for banks to be much
higher," Raczko told a Senate committee. Previous estimates put
the cost at about 22 billion zlotys ($5.86 billion).
"We could imagine that the central bank would intervene, but
its capabilities are limited, so if it was to be on a large
scale then we may have negative macroeconomic consequences," he
said.
The mortgage conversion bill also sparked protests from
foreign parents of Polish banks. They have said they plan to
seek compensation for any losses incurred from the legislation,
which they say infringes on Poland's international investment
protection agreements.
The Senate published letters criticising the proposed bill
from U.S. conglomerate General Electric (GE), which owns
Bank BPH ; and Germany's Commerzbank, owner
of mBank ; BNP Paribas, owner of BGZ BNP
Paribas; and Deutsche Bank, Austria's Raffeisen
and Portugal's Millenium bcp.
LEGISLATION
Swiss franc mortgages have become a focal point of the
campaign before Oct. 25 parliamentary elections. There are about
550,000 such mortgages in Poland, a country of 38 million.
The mortgages were taken out when Swiss interest rates were
low and the franc relatively weak, making them inexpensive to
hold. But in January the Swiss central bank lifted its cap on
the value of the franc, causing the cost of the mortgages to
soar.
A bill on converting the mortgages was unexpectedly amended
in early August in parliament's lower house, the Sejm,
effectively doubling the cost of the conversions. Originally
submitted by the ruling Civic Platform party, the bill was
changed with the help of votes from PSL, a junior coalition
partner of Civic Platform party.
The Senate, controlled by Civic Platform, is likely to
restore the bill to its initial version, Kazimierz Kleina said
on Thursday. But any changes introduced to the bill by the
Senate will require approval of the Sejm.
A representatives of the PSL caucus said the party has not
made up its mind how it will vote when the bill returns to the
lower chamber in September.
"We are a caucus that is known for its readiness to
compromise," Jan Lopata, a PSL member of parliament and deputy
head of Sejm's public finance committee, told Reuters.
"As of today, there is the conviction that we have taken the
right decision. It is hard to say what decision we will take at
the sitting of the Sejm, most likely on Sept. 8," Lopata said.
($1 = 3.7529 zlotys)
(Writing by Marcin Goettig, editing by Larry King)