WARSAW Aug 6 Polish parliament approved late on
Wednesday a law under which some Swiss franc mortgage holders
would have an option of converting their debt into zlotys at the
current market rate, which would allow them to escape the FX
risk, mostly at lenders' expense.
More than half a million Poles took out mortgages
denominated in Swiss francs several years ago to benefit from
low interest rates and some are now struggling with repayments
after the value of the franc surged in January.
The issue has become a central theme in campaigning ahead of
the October parliamentary election, as Swiss franc mortgages are
worth some 144 billion zlotys ($37.65 billion), or about 8
percent of Poland's gross domestic product.
The law, proposed by ruling Civic Platform (PO) party,
assumes that some people living in apartments and homes no
bigger than 100 and 150 square metres respectively will be
allowed to convert their Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys at a
current rate.
Banks would calculate the difference between the value of
the debt now, and the amount the borrower would have had to pay
if they had taken the loan out in zlotys. Ninety percent of the
difference will be deducted from the mortgage, at the lending
bank's expense.
It is unclear if president-elect Andrzej Duda, backed by the
biggest opposition party Law and Justice (PiS), will sign the
bill after he is sworn in on Thursday. During the election
campaign he had proposed a full conversion at a historical rate.
Duda's proposal may cost up to 64 billion zlotys, but
analysts have said that he would probably find a cheaper
solution as his initial ideas could push some lenders under
water.
PiS is leading in recent opinion polls ahead of October
general election. The party has already submitted its amendments
to the PO's draft bill, but they were rejected by a
parliamentary panel, dominated by PO.
PO said on Wednesday its bill will cost banks 9.5 billion
zlotys. Now the bill will be sent to PO-controlled senate and
then to the president.
($1 = 3.8246 zlotys)
