WARSAW, Sept 4 A draft law to deal with the
issue of Swiss franc home loans in Poland may not be implemented
as the ruling Civic Platform party may send it back to
parliament which may not have time to approve it before national
elections in October, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said, quoting
unnamed sources.
More than half a million Poles took out home loans in Swiss
francs, mostly between 2007 and 2008, hoping to benefit from low
interest rates. Since then, the franc has risen by more than 80
percent against the zloty, trapping owners in homes whose value
is well below the zloty market price.
The law, which deals with the conversion of Swiss franc
denominated mortgages, is due to be discussed on Friday by the
upper chamber of parliament. Then the draft law should then come
back to the lower house for further discussion and voting.
The draft law assumes that banks will pay half of the cost
of the currency conversion or around 10 billion zlotys ($2.64
billion). The cost to banks may rise to 22 billion zlotys if the
parliament changes the law in line with earlier plans.
Foreign investors in Polish banks, that own 60 percent of
the sector, have said they might seek international arbitration
against Poland if the draft law is implemented in the most
costly version. The Polish central bank has expressed concerns
about the imapct of the bill on the banks.
Krystyna Skowronska, head of the parliamentary finance panel
and author of the original version of the draft bill, said on
Friday that the bill may take a lot more work.
She did not comment on the Gazeta Wyborcza's view that it
might be never implemented.
"We want to conduct a very in-depth discussion in the lower
chamber of the parliament ... It is hard to say when the
discussion will be finalised," she told Reuters.
($1 = 3.7911 zlotys)
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski.
Editing by Jane Merriman)