WARSAW Jan 28 Poland should not help wealthy
borrowers who took out Swiss franc-denominated mortgages to buy
homes, Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.
Swiss franc loans have become a political headache for
Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party. President Andrzej
Duda, who was elected last year with PiS backing, promised their
conversion into zlotys during his campaign, but the costs of
such an operation could badly hurt Polish banks.
Fitch rating agency has warned it could cut Poland's rating
if the country's decision to convert the Swiss franc-denominated
mortgages significantly undermines the health of the banking
sector.
This month Duda set out a plan to saddle lenders with the
costs of conversion - potentially billions of euros - and sent a
draft bill to the financial supervisor KNF to estimate the cost
to banks.
"I think that on the basis of this bill we should not help
people who are richer or generally rich people, or these who
have bought several flats, or even one flat, but can afford it,"
Morawiecki told private broadcaster TVN24 late on Wednesday.
The bill submitted by the president's office contains no
income or wealth thresholds.
"Banks have already created a multi-million fund and I think
this is a direction we should consider, increase the fund and
help those who struggle," said Morawiecki, a former bank
executive.
Seeking to balance his comments, Morawiecki added it would
be prudent to wait up to four more months for an estimate of the
costs to the banking sector of the president's bill.
Morawiecki also said owners of Polish lenders, which include
large western European banks such as Unicredit and
Santander, may sue Poland in international arbitration
courts over a conversion.
More than 500,000 Poles took out Swiss franc mortgages,
mostly in 2007 and 2008, to benefit from lower Swiss interest
rates. But the franc has risen by 80 percent against the zloty
since then, leaving many borrowers with loans worth more than
the flats they were used to purchase.
Polish Finance Minister Pawel Szalamacha said on Thursday he
would call for further work on the president's bill.
"This is a real problem that concerns several hundred
thousand borrowers ... The banking sector has done nothing or
close to zero to solve this problem," Szalamacha said.
The Polish banking sector holds Swiss franc loan portfolios
worth about 8 percent of Poland's national output.
($1 = 4.1181 zlotys)
(Reporting by Wiktor Szary and Marcin Goclowski; Writing by
Marcin Goettig; Editing by Gareth Jones)