WARSAW, June 7 Polish president's team of advisors presented on Tuesday several voluntary ways in which banks clients could solve their problems with Swiss franc mortgages.

The proposal assumes that banks will have to present to every FX borrower options such as returning excessive amount of money banks charged clients when selling them currencies in the past, allowing them to walk away from mortgage in exchange for the house or apartment, or converting the remaining part of the mortgage into zloty-denominated one.

Presidential experts said the proposal is "almost final" and will be subject to president's decision. They did not give the estimated cost of the solution suggested.

