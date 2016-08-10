WARSAW Aug 10 Poland has formed a special
working group including representatives of the central bank,
finance ministry, financial market watchdog and Bank Guarantee
Fund to deal with FX loans risks, the central bank said on
Wednesday.
Earlier this month Poland softened Swiss franc loans
conversion plans by offering banks inducements to help its home
owners struggling with costly Swiss franc mortgages to switch
them into zlotys.
Poland's economic stability body said after its session on
Wednesday that the task for the special working group would be
to prepare a draft recommendation of solutions aimed at
restructuring banks' FX loan portfolio, based on agreements
between banks and their clients.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Mark Heinrich)