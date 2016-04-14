WARSAW, April 14 Poland's central bank has called off a Financial Stability Committee (KSF) meeting scheduled for Monday because the president needs more time to fine tune his proposal regarding conversion of Swiss franc-denominated credits into zlotys.

The meeting was aimed at finding a solution to the problem affecting half a million Poles who took FX credits to benefit from low Swiss rates, but now face much bigger repayments because the franc has doubled its value over the last few years.

"The central bank governor acceded to the finance minister's motion and called off the sitting. The reason was the information from the President' Chancellery about planned changes to the proposals presented earlier," a central bank spokeswoman said.

The country's financial watchdog said last month that a bill, previously proposed by the president, to convert Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys could potentially push one of the Europe's healthiest banking sectors into crisis.

Poland's financial watchdog KNF have said that the presidential plan would cost lenders 67 billion zlotys ($17.56 billion).

Last year aggregated net profit of Polish banks, which are 60 percent owned by foreign institutions such as UniCredit , Santander. and Commerzbank, fell by almost 18 percent to 11.5 billion zlotys.

The KSF committee is a body where KNF, finance ministry, central bank and bank guarantee fund (BFG) representative meet to discuss stability of the domestic financial system and is responsible for crisis management.

"The following KSF sitting is planned for the second quarter," a spokeswoman said.

Poland's presidential office aims to conclude works on its Swiss franc-denominated loans conversion plan at the turn of May and June. Poland's president, an ally of the ruling eurosceptic conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, has promised in the last year election campaign to offer a solution to the problem.

PiS wants to re-polonise part of foreign-owned banks and accuses the sector of generating huge profits at ordinary people's expense and implemented a 4.4-billion zlotys worth annually bank tax to finance its broad social spending agenda.

The president's office set up a panel of experts who will be responsible for coming up with a plan to resolve the issue of Swiss franc loans. One of the main tasks is to find a solution allowing to spread the cost over years. ($1 = 3.8160 zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Marcin Goclowski)