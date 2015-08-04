WARSAW Aug 4 Poland's parliamentary finance
committee rejected on Tuesday main opposition party Law and
Justice's amendments to the governing party's FX mortgage bill,
which would see almost all Swiss mortgages converted into
zlotys.
Earlier on Tuesday, Law and Justice lawmaker Pawel
Szalamacha said an estimated cost of the amendments for the
banks may stand at 12-15 billion zlotys ($3.2-$4.0 billion),
without giving any details.
Law and Justice, currently leading in polls ahead of the
October parliamentary election, had previously said it wanted
all Swiss franc-denominated mortgages to be converted into
zlotys at a historical rate, a move that would cost up to 64
billion zlotys.
The committee passed the governing party's amendments to its
own bill, aimed at increasing the number of people eligible to
convert their FX credits into zlotys at a present rate, with
banks compensating half of the cost.
($1 = 3.7818 zlotys)
(Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski and
Wiktor Szary)