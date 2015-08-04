WARSAW Aug 4 Poland's opposition Law and Justice party, front-runner in opinion polls to win October's national election, plans to split the bill for converting Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys more evenly between hard-pressed homeowners and the banking system.

The PiS party's proposal marks a retreat from its previous plan that would have left Poland's struggling banks shouldering a burden that some industry insiders had estimated to be up to 64 billion zlotys ($16.92 billion).

More than half a million Poles took out mortgages denominated in Swiss francs several years ago to benefit from low interest rates and some are now struggling with repayments after the value of the franc surged in January.

The issue has become a central theme in campaigning ahead of polls, given that Swiss franc mortgages are worth some 144 billion zlotys, or about 8 percent of Poland's gross domestic product.

The PiS proposes converting the mortgages into zlotys at the same exchange rate as when the debt was taken out, while making borrowers pay interest on them as if they had been taken out in zlotys from the start, party member Henryk Kowalczyk told reporters on Tuesday.

The plan outlined by Kowalczyk would limit the number of people interested in converting their home loans to zlotys as it favours those who took them out at the lowest Swiss franc rates.

It also cuts the potential bill facing lenders as loan holders will have to pay additional interest.

On Tuesday a parliamentary committee approved a draft bill from Poland's ruling Civic Platform party under which some Swiss franc mortgage holders would have the option of converting their debt into zlotys at the current market rate.

Banks would calculate the difference between the value of the debt now, and the amount the borrower would have had to pay if they had taken the loan out in zlotys. Half of the difference will be deducted from the mortgage, at the bank's expense.

It is not clear whether the bill will become a law as elections are fast approaching. Law and Justice submitted amendments to the bill on Tuesday, but they were rejected by Civic Platform-controlled parliamentary finance panel. ($1 = 3.7824 zlotys) (Writing by Marcin Goclowski, editing by Louise Heavens)