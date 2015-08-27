WARSAW Aug 27 Poland's Senate public finance committee wants to restore the bill on converting foreign exchange-denominated mortgages into zlotys to its initial version that puts a smaller burden on banks, head of the committee Kazimierz Kleina said on Thursday.

The Senate, controlled by the ruling Civic Platform (PO) party, will vote on the bill at its sitting on September 2-4.

Any changes introduced to the bill by the Senate will require approval of the lower chamber, the Sejm.

Earlier in August, the Sejm amended the bill with votes of opposition lawmakers and junior coalition partner PSL, doubling the burden on banks from the conversion to over $5 billion. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Wiktor Szary)