WARSAW Aug 27 Passing of Poland's Swiss franc-denominating mortgage conversion bill in its current form will destabilise the country's financial sector, deputy head of financial supervision authority KNF said on Thursday.

"Potential passing of this bill will to a serious extent destabilise the Polish financial market, not only banks but also the capital market, investment funds and pension funds," Wojciech Kwasniak said. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Wiktor Szary)