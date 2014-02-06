WARSAW Feb 6 Syntaxis Capital, a Central
European investment fund, has bought a stake in Polish motor
insurance broker BIK Brokers and provided it with long-term
financing, Syntaxis' partner Przemek Szczepanski said on
Thursday.
"In a three year perspective we don't assume an IPO, but
afterwards we will be open for various options, including an IPO
or strategic investor," Szczepanski told Reuters.
He provided no financial details of the deal. The average
amount Syntaxis invests is 10 million euros ($13.53 million).
Syntaxis has 250 million euros under management, mainly from
Western European institutional investors such as pension funds,
but also from the European Bank of Reconstruction and
Development, Szczepanski said.
($1 = 0.7390 euros)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)