WARSAW, April 1 Polish chemicals maker Synthos
aims to invest about $170 million in its planned
synthetic rubber plant in Brazil, the group's chief executive
said on Tuesday.
The facility, based on French tyre maker Michelin's licence
for the production of synthetic rubber, would use raw materials
supplied by Latin America's top petrochemical company - Brazil's
Braskem.
The plant will be launched in 2016 or 2017, Synthos CEO
Tomasz Kalwat told Reuters. "We plan to spend around $170
million until 2017 or 2018, as the last payments usually take
place some time after the construction," he said.
Synthos - controlled by one of Poland's wealthiest
businessmen, Michal Solowow - signed a conditional 15-year deal
with Braskem worth around 4.5 billion zlotys ($1.5 billion) for
the supply of butadiene to the plant.
Michelin and its Italian rival Pirelli have signed
multi-year deals with Synthos for the delivery of synthetic
rubber from the plant worth 1.15 billion zlotys and 1.55 billion
zlotys, respectively.
