KRYNICA ZDROJ, Poland, Sept 9 Poland's main
opposition party Law and Justice's (PiS) candidate for Prime
Minister said on Wednesday that the budget draft for 2016 is an
"election budget," which does not take into account investment
needs.
The Polish government preliminarily approved on Monday a
draft 2016 budget with a spending limit of 351.5 billion zlotys
($92.8 billion), 2.4 percent higher than this year's
limit.
PiS' Beata Szydlo also said that the government's draft bill
on Swiss franc mortagage resolution is a form of supporting
banks and "not the right way forward."
She added that PiS will present its assumptions for the
planned banking tax "very soon."
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)