WARSAW Nov 18 Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Wednesday that her party wants to introduce a cheap-lending programme modeled on the European Central bank's LTRO scheme.

"We are talking about the LTRO programme which is being used in Europe, we are talking about low-interest loans modeled on ECB solutions," Szydlo said during her policy speech.

"It requires cooperation from the National Bank of Poland, but it will allow us to avoid a credit gap," she added. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Anna Koper; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Justyna Pawlak)