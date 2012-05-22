WARSAW May 22 Polish financial regulator KNF
has agreed to the takeover of the country's No.2 insurer Warta
by Talanx, Germany's third-largest insurance group, and urged
the buyer to list on the Warsaw bourse, KNF said on Tuesday.
Talanx, which has been mulling an initial public offering in
Germany, bought Warta from Belgium's KBC for 770
million euros ($983 million) as part of a series of sales
required by EU regulators.
Having earlier this month secured regulatory approval for a
takeover of another Polish rival TU Europa, Talanx is
on its way to build a strong challenger to PZU, Eastern
Europe's No.1 insurer, and reduce its dependence on domestic
business and reinsurance.
KNF reiterated on Tuesday it expected Talanx to debut on the
Warsaw Stock Exchange in two years.
Polish regulatory approval of the takeovers has been seen by
analysts as bolstering the case for a near-term flotation of
Talanx, which in the past has linked the need for capital
raising with the prospect of international acquisitions.
Talanx's strategic partner, Japanese insurer Meiji Yasuda
Life, is taking over stakes in the two Polish
acquisitions as part of the alliance.
Meiji is expected to become a key Talanx shareholder in the
event of a German IPO, which bankers have said could come as
early as late June if markets are favourable.
