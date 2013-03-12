WARSAW, March 12 Canada's Talisman Energy
may pull out of shale gas operations in Poland, it said
on Tuesday, a step that would make it the second big foreign
player to withdraw from what had been seen as Europe's most
promising source of shale gas.
U.S. major Exxon Mobil has already decided to drop
its Polish shale gas plans after disappointing returns from its
test wells.
Talisman did not cite any problems with its Poland
operations but some investors have been jolted by the
government's downward revision of estimates for the volume of
shale gas in Poland, and are concerned about their poor drilling
results in difficult geological conditions.
"Talisman Energy is changing its operation strategies for
the coming years as the result of changes on the oil and gas
market," Tomasz Gryzewski, director at Talisman Energy Poland,
told Reuters.
"Divestment options, including in Poland, are being
considered. The management will release its decisions together
with first-quarter results," he said.
Talisman owns three of 109 shale gas concessions in Poland.
Other global players such as Chevron and ConocoPhilips
are active in the Polish shale gas sector.
The government is counting on shale gas to help reduce its
dependence on oil and gas imported from Russia, and to wean it
off greenhouse gas-emitting coal-fired power stations.