BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
WARSAW, June 24 Poland's central bank governor Marek Belka said on Tuesday he would not resign after he was caught on tape using expletives about central bank colleagues.
When asked if he was going to quit in an interview with public radio, Belka said "no". (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year