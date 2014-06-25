WARSAW, June 25 Polish prosecutors said on
Wednesday they had charged two people with illegally recording
conversations and were questioning two more, in a scandal over
leaked tapes that has embarrassed the government and caused
Poland's worst political crisis in years.
The recordings contained private conversations by senior
Polish officials, including the central bank head and the
foreign minister, that took place at least several months ago.
The news magazine Wprost obtained the tapes, transcribed and
published them over the past week.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the recordings of
officials discussing state affairs over restaurant meals was a
plot to cripple the Polish state at a time when it is rallying
European opposition to Russia's intervention in Ukraine.
Tusk initially did not exclude holding snap election, but
earlier this week said he would not be forced by the illegal
surveillance into changing his cabinet.
The government has said that the remarks of the officials,
who were recorded secretly, were taken out of context, and that
they had not broken the law.
"Two people were detained and another two have heard
charges," Renata Mazur, a spokeswoman for the Warsaw
prosecutor's unit handling the case, told a news conference. She
provided no details of the people involved.
