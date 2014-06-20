WARSAW, June 20 Polish prosecutors made mistakes
in the way they searched the offices of the Wprost news magazine
looking for leaked tapes whose publication has embarrassed the
government, the Justice Ministry said on Friday.
"There were several legal deficiencies and some errors in
the desired methodology of conducting (the operation)," the
ministry's undersecretary of state, Michal Krolikowski, told a
news conference.
"The prosecutors' actions can be considered as too
far-reaching and could raise legitimate concerns about breaching
of journalistic confidentiality," said justice minister Marek
Biernacki, who was also present.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)