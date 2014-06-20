WARSAW, June 20 Polish prosecutors made mistakes in the way they searched the offices of the Wprost news magazine looking for leaked tapes whose publication has embarrassed the government, the Justice Ministry said on Friday.

"There were several legal deficiencies and some errors in the desired methodology of conducting (the operation)," the ministry's undersecretary of state, Michal Krolikowski, told a news conference.

"The prosecutors' actions can be considered as too far-reaching and could raise legitimate concerns about breaching of journalistic confidentiality," said justice minister Marek Biernacki, who was also present. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)