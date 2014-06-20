WARSAW, June 20 Poland's central bank governor
will have to reconsider if he should remain in his post in order
to ensure that the credibility of the National Bank of Poland
will not deteriorate further, a member of the rate-setting
council Andrzej Rzonca said.
A Polish magazine said on Saturday it had a recording of a
conversation in a restaurant last year in which, it said, Polish
central bank governor Marek Belka told a minister he would be
willing to help the government out of its economic troubles if
the finance minister was fired.
"Governor Belka needs time. He will have to consider whether
his denials were enough to remain in his post to avoid exposing
the NBP to a further erosion of credibility," Rzonca told Gazeta
Wyborcza daily in an interview published on Friday.
Belka has said tapes were manipulated and he was not
politically engaged.
